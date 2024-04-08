Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5,645.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 261,677 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 39,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 388,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7,335.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $68.39. 5,079,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

