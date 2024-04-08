Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Forian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Forian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORA

Forian Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forian

Shares of Forian stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Forian has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Forian by 21.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forian by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.