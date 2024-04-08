Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,072,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,752,793. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

