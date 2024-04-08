Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $93,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.03. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

