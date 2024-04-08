Focused Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,205,600 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,205,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,152,000. Fiserv makes up 5.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

