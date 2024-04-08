Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 4.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $142,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

