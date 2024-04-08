Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £213 ($267.39) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a £195 ($244.79) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £198 ($248.56).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
