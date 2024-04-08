Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
