Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

