Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:FSI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
