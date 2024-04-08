Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

