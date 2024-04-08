Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.11.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.84. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.