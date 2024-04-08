Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $2.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.76.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
NYSE FSR opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
