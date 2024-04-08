First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,195,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.66. 8,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,879. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $107.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

