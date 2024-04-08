First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. 130,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,919. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.