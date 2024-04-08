First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 916.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,801,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,510 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.98. 179,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

