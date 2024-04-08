First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

FTCS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 359,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

