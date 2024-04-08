First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 255 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.10. 110,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.