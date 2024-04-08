First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,330.17. 319,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,428. The stock has a market cap of $616.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,088.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

