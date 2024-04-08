First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $272,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in AON were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $319.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,374. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.03. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

