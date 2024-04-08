First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.12

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.12 and last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 609547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of C$186.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.013104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -4.62%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

