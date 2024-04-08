First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

