Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of C$39.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of FTG traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.56. 18,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,967. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of C$3.02 and a one year high of C$6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

