Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 88 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.30. The stock had a trading volume of 541,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,047. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.