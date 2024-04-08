Financial Survey: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) versus Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Free Report) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cipherloc and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A Splunk 6.26% 32,117.42% 7.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipherloc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Splunk $4.22 billion 6.27 $263.73 million $1.26 124.52

This table compares Cipherloc and Splunk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Splunk has higher revenue and earnings than Cipherloc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cipherloc and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipherloc 0 0 0 0 N/A Splunk 0 23 5 0 2.18

Splunk has a consensus target price of $135.31, suggesting a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Splunk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Cipherloc.

Summary

Splunk beats Cipherloc on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipherloc

(Get Free Report)

SideChannel, Inc. engages in the provision of cybersecurity services and technology to middle market companies. Its services include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer, Virtual Chief Privacy Officer, Risk Assessments, Cybersecurity Compliance, Risk Management, Training and Awareness, and Team Building and Staffing. The company was founded on June 22, 1953, and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of March 18, 2024, Splunk Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cisco Systems, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.