Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 1.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after buying an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,001,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 730,390 shares of company stock valued at $93,147,705. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.76. 1,475,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,759. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

