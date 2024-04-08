Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $9.98 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,292,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,869. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

