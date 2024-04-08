Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $393,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,566. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

