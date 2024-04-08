Financial Comparison: BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) vs. Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) and BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and BYD Electronic (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 6.59% 30.57% 13.56% BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Daktronics and BYD Electronic (International), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daktronics and BYD Electronic (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $754.20 million 0.63 $6.80 million $1.03 9.95 BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 8.36

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daktronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daktronics beats BYD Electronic (International) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; message displays; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards, street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

