Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 30,630 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 264.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 1.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 1.04% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,161. The firm has a market cap of $471.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

