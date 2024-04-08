Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.50. 357,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,828. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.