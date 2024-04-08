Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 176,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,818,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $665.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.