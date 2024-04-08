FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.68. 109,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,527. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

