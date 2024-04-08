FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 187 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.59. 1,393,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,340. The company has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.