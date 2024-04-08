FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $775,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

