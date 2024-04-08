FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $378,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,914. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.