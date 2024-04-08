FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $438,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Sempra stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 675,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.