FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

MDY traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $547.61. The company had a trading volume of 235,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

