FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.71. 4,433,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,422,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.