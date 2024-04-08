FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 139,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.38. 2,104,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,797. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

