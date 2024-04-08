FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. 390,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,319. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

