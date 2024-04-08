FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.54. 585,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,666. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

