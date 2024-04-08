Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.