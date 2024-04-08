EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $22,389.20 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $22,389.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,378,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 227,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $665.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EverQuote by 69.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

