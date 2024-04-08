Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.