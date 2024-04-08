Evercore ISI Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

