Evercore ISI Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of STT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. State Street has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in State Street by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

