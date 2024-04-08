Evercore ISI Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

