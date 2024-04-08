Evercore ISI Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $435.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.80.

GS opened at $408.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

