ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Declares Dividend of $0.57

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.574 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

MVRL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 12,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

