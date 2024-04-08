ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3583 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.37. 6,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,145. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

