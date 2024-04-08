Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Volume of $372.65 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $35.63 or 0.00049543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $372.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,908.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $684.70 or 0.00952174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00144796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00189327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00140124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,452,588 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

